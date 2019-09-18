Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GRSHU remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, formerly Gores Holdings, Inc, is a packaged food company. The Company’s segments include Sweet Baked Goods and Other. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hostess Holdings, L.P., produces a range of treats, including Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes.

