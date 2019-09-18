Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.18% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of USLM stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. 1,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659. The company has a market cap of $443.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 11.68. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $68.20 and a 1 year high of $85.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

