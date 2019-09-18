Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 469,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.70% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern purchased 10,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 43,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,713. The firm has a market cap of $705.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

