Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 119,800 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 119,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Twitter worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,522,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,033,000 after purchasing an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $168,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,693 shares of company stock worth $5,366,631. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

