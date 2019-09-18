Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 63,000 Shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth about $29,047,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth about $138,392,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth about $26,411,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.53. 20,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.96. Spotify has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $185.92.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.