Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $78,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $1,569,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,762.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,087 shares of company stock valued at $31,149,077 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $135.12. 347,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,143. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

