Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Polarityte’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Polarityte by 50.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Polarityte by 178.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

