PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $1,140.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.02050040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.41 or 0.03168101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00752505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00764618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00504365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009039 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,740,645 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.