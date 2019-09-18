Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37, 907,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,140,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $409.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Precision Drilling by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,492 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 529,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 321,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.