Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Up 0.5%

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), 2,166 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.22. The company has a market cap of $18.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.