Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,729 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,576,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

