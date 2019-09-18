Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

