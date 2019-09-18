Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Tower by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,794 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,772,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Tower by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 816,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

NYSE:AMT opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $1,683,333.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

