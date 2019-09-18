Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 268.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $202.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $218.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

