Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,895,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,153,000 after buying an additional 87,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,732,000 after purchasing an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

