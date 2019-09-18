Private Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895,496 shares during the period. Target Hospitality makes up about 2.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Target Hospitality worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TH. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $3,477,000.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James B. Archer acquired 64,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $399,884.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 1,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,969. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

