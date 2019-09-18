Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,786 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp comprises 1.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 6.81% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 7,083.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

First Northwest BanCorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Northwest BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $310,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest BanCorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

