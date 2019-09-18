Private Capital Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 507.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 253.5% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NRIM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,251. The company has a market capitalization of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $43.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

