Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,399 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. 51,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $9,206,755.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,969 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $446,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,014.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,121 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.