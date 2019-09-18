Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 154.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.46. 117,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

