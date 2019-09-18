Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,713,000 after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,228.04. 20,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,166.32. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $859.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

