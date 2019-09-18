Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 14,492 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

