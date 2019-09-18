Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 127.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 77,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $295,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the period.

GLD traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.10. 176,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,112. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

