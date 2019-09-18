Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 493 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.

