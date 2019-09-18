Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,630,109,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after purchasing an additional 769,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,303,000 after purchasing an additional 397,397 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

