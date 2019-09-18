ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $37.72, approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.79% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

