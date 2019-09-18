Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.69% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFAP opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

