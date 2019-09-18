Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 164 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SAP by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in SAP by 18.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 44.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

