Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,773 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99.

