Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) Trading Up 148.6%

Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD)’s share price was up 148.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 79,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 22,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUMD)

ProUroCare Medical Inc engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Prourocare Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prourocare Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.