Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $3,298,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,805,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

