PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 280,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $699,938.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,957 shares of company stock worth $1,475,705. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PulteGroup by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,749,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,286 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,290,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,783,000 after purchasing an additional 990,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

