Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, 289,170 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 440,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Peel Hunt set a C$0.66 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

