Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 780,700 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 53,072.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Iqvia worth $125,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 660,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Iqvia by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

IQV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 149,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,723,251 shares of company stock worth $427,463,046 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

