Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,017 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Best Buy worth $52,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 289.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $342,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,924,922,000 after buying an additional 993,608 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 17.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 202,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 40.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.04. 21,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,387,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock worth $101,304,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

