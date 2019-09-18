Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,339 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $92,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.63. 47,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $111.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

