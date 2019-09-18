Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $147,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. 274,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.