Putnam Investments LLC Sells 12,913 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $67,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 72,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.