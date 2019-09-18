Putnam Investments LLC Sells 40,057 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,103 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 40,057 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $55,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,055,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $346,916,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,101,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $189.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

