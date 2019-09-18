Putnam Investments LLC Sells 64,393 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,393 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $104,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $526.66. 4,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,402. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.33.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

