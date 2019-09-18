Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,084,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,971,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.57% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,681,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINS traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 27,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,508. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

