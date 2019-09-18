Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $25,472.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $44.88 or 0.00437953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00210967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.01248380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00094785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016376 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020349 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,113 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.