Q3 Asset Management Buys New Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,625 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. 1,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

