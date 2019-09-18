Q3 Asset Management Sells 998 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Q3 Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 105.7% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 205.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 650,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,759 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 277,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 265,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

