QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Takes $26,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 209.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.17. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,512. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.