QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock worth $13,484 and sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

