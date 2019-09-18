Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $2,197.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.08 or 0.04959520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

