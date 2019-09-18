Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0173

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $93.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 259,751,181 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

