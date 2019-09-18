QUINADS (QUIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $50,536.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. QUINADS has a total market cap of $50,536.00 and $25,970.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00380589 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006857 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000918 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

