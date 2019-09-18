Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.07. Qutoutiao shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 33,344 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

